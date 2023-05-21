Margot Robbie is one of the most celebrated and adored A-listers of Hollywood, and when it comes to fashion, the diva never misses a chance to serve the best looks whenever she steps out. Be it movie promotions, red carpet events, or vacations, she knows how to make her admirers go weak in knees, and when it comes to bikini looks, there is no one like her. Today, we bring to you a throwback picture of when the Barbie actress raised the temperature by donning a tiny leopard bikini and left us sweating. Check out the look below!

Margot enjoys a massive fan following among her fans all across the globe. Interestingly, the actress doesn’t have her own social media but has a lot of dedicated fan pages that make sure all her drop dead pictures reach to her die-hard fans.

In a viral throwback picture shared by Instagram page by margotrobbieofficial, the suicide squad actress can be seen wearing a teeny tiny leopard print skimpy bikini. Margot Robbie looked alluring in the bikini that perfectly complimented her curves and barely covered her a**. As she displayed her wild side in the leopard print bikini by giving a view of her b**bs, it was her toned legs that will make you want to hit the gym right away. She had a very subtle makeup on that included a matte waterproof base and kept the blush and contour extremely light. Well, when it comes to hottest bikini looks, we have to rate her 10 on 10.

Check out the picture below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Margot Robbie (@margotrobbieofficial)

For the unversed, the viral picture of Margot Robbie is reportedly from one of her romantic vacations. Talking about actress style, whenever she steps out, she leaves her fans stunned with her mesmerizing sartorial fashion choices. She is truly a Barbie who keeps serving some of the s*xiest looks every then and now.

