Kendall Jenner belongs to the infamous Kardashian-Jenner family, who are known for their daring fashion and zeal to stay in vogue always. Kendall, in her latest Met Gala look, dropped jaws this year, and we just can’t get enough of this supermodel ever. Today we brought you not one but two sultry pictures of her wearing nothing as she covered her modesty with her hands. While one gave a sassy vintage vibe the other is just too hot to handle. Scroll below to take a look at both as we decode them.

The supermodel has been making a lot of noise with her rumoured romance with Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny. The alleged couple is enjoying their time together and is often spotted on date nights, game nights and even on a double date with her close friend Hailey Bieber and her husband Justin Bieber.

It’s time to go back a few years to be more specific in 2018 when Kendall Jenner ditched her clothes for Love Magazine’s shoot, and both the pictures that we have brought for you today depict different eras but she looks gorgeous in both. The throwback photos have been shared on Twitter by dibis | fan account, and in one of them, Kendall has ditched br* as she covered her bre*st with her arms crossed with just a pair of very low-waisted pants. Her wet body and hair will surely give the fans some crazy and wild fantasies. With her face is covered in strands of hair, and given that the image is in black and white, makes it is difficult to decode her makeup, but her skin looks very well-moisturised as her long straight wet hair messily rested on her back.

In the second picture, Kendall Jenner looked all sassy and sultry, posing semi-n*de with a long layered pearl necklace around and a black p*nty on. Her vintage wig not only added volume but gave depth to her character in this picture. She sported perfectly kohled eyes, and her makeup looked on point as she held a martini glass in her hand while covering one of her breasts, the supermodel exuded boss b*tch vibes. She had no other accessories on her except for a statement ring and that layered neckpiece. Her lips seemed to glisten in gloss as, again since the picture was taken in black and white, it is not possible to determine the colours on her pretty face.

