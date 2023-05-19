Megan Fox is a phenomenal actress, but before that, she is a true blue fashionista who never leaves a chance to turn heads whenever she steps out. The transformer actress never disappoints her massive fan army by serving of some of the s*xiest and bold looks ever. Recently, she attended an event in New York donned in a stunning floor-length – see–through black gown that accentuated her curves beautifully. Scroll below to read the details!

Megan attended the star-studded Sports Illustrated swimsuit launch event along with Machine Gun Kelly. The event also marked the presence of Martha Stewart, Kim Petras, among others. However, it was Fox, who stole away the limelight in a black see-through dress.

Jennifer’s Body star Megan Fox once again decided to drive her fans crazy by putting her best fashion foot forward. The actress opted for a black floor-length see-through dress for the launch event and flaunted her curves in the hottest way possible The fashion mogul opted for a glam look and completed it with a brown smokey eye and a pink glossy lip. The actress accessorized the look with a single silver ring and hot pink nails. To simply put, the entire look was all things daring, bold, and s*ltry, and to be honest; we just can’t stop gushing over it.

Apart from her drool-worthy look, Megan Fox not wearing her engagement ring is also making a lot of headlines. After facing a lot of ups and downs in the relationship, it was reported that Megan and Machine are back together. However, her engagement ring was missing from her finger.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Fox Italia 🇮🇹 (@meganfox_italy)

For the unversed, for the Swimsuit cover, Megan Fox has opted for nearly- n*de bikini that featured gold chains. Notably, the launch event was hosted three days after the outlet revealed their four cover stars of the year 2023.

