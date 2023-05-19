Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Lawrence are among the top artists in their respective fields. While Miley has broken various records with her stunning voice and chart-bursting tracks, JLaw has won the top-most accolades for her acting skills. Apart from their talents, the two are also known for their fearless and commendable fashion sense. As the two divas have worn black cutout monokinis, we leave it to you to choose who wore it better.

Apart from being absolute divas, Miley and JLaw have a lot in common. The two never shy away from speaking their heart out and often face backlash for discussing their personal lives in public. But, the two were recently reported to be in a feud following Miley’s hit track Flowers’ release. Allegedly, Miley wore a gold metallic gown in the track to mock JLaw, as the latter once confirmed she kissed the singer’s then-husband Liam Hemsworth off-screen.

Well, we are not discussing their alleged feud here, we are talking about a fashion trend they both have followed. Miley Cyrus recently appeared on British Vogue’s cover and wore some of the most stunning swimsuits. Among them, our favourite is the black cutout monokini by Alaia. The Grammy-winning singer donned a sleeveless monokini with huge cutouts on each side and various small ones around those two circles. Miley flaunted her dream catcher tattoo through the cutouts, and her s*xy physique is indeed breathtaking.

She paired the bodysuit with a floor-length mesh coat and heeled boots, both by Alaia. For her makeup, the Party in the U.S.A. singer opted for smokey eyes and left her half-blonde-half-brunette locks open.

Jennifer Lawrence, for an ad shoot, once donned a black monokini with multiple cutouts on the sides. The Hunger Games star slipped into a strapless swimsuit whose cutouts perfectly hugged her hot bod. The actress went for a no-makeup look and left her wet blonde hair open.

Who carried the black cutout monokini look better? Let us know in the space below.

