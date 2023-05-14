Miley Cyrus is one of the most loved artists all across the globe, and she enjoys a crazy fan following. The singer started off her 2023 with a bang by releasing her single Flowers, the lyrics of which speaks volume about her relationship with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth. The singer alleged Liam of cheating; however, there was a time when they were madly in love with each other. Today, we bring to you a throwback to when Miley purchased a pen*s-shaped cake for her then-husband, and pictures of her licking the cake went viral that ended up becoming a huge controversy. Read on!

In the year 2012, when Liam Hemsworth and Miley were dating each other, the singer decided to go a little extra for her boyfriend and went on to purchase pen*s shape cake for him. After this, she was thrown out of the animated film Hotel Transylvania.

Miley Cyrus, who is known for her bold and brazen personality, once ordered a pen*s-shaped cake for her then-boyfriend (later husband) Liam Hemsworth on his birthday, and the pictures of her licking it went viral. Later in the year 2019, Cyrus, in a series of tweets, revealed that she was kicked out of the film for licking the cake and lost the role to Selena Gomez. The singer had tweeted, “I got kicked off Hotel Transylvania for buying Liam a penis cake for his birthday and licking it.”

Check out the tweet below:

I got kicked off hotel Transylvania for buying Liam a penis cake for his birthday and licking it. — Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) August 22, 2019

For the unversed, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth married in the year 2018 and went on to file a divorce in less than a year. The duo decided to part ways in the year 2019 and cited too much conflict as the reason behind the split. Notably, the duo first met on the set of Nicholas Spark’s The Last Song and always had an on-and-off relationship. They were engaged in 2012 and then called it quits until they got re – engaged in 2017. Later, they got married. However, destiny had different plans for them.

