Miley Cyrus is just getting started with her revenge and by now everyone knows it. If you thought she was done taking digs at ex-husband Liam Hemsworth with ‘Flowers’, oh man she was only getting started. The singer has now released new album titled ‘Endless Summer Vacation’ that features a song ‘Muddy Feet’ which kind of confirms Liam cheating on her in their marriage. And the lyrics are brutal which has got fans reacting to it on social media. Scroll below to read the scoop.

The entire album consists of 13 songs including her already hit chartbuster song ‘Flowers’ which was released a while ago. Miley has always been very transparent and bold about her life in the media and doesn’t shy away from expressing her mind on any goddamn thing.

Now coming back to the topic, Miley Cyrus released her new album ‘Summer Endless Vacation’ and it’s making headlines for all the right reasons. The album features a song titled ‘Muddy Feet’ and is packed with some brutal lyrics.

The song’s lyrics read, “And you smell like perfume that I didn’t purchase, Now I know why you’ve been closing the curtains (Uh-uh)…Get the f**k out of my house.” Well, a woman knows the scent of her partner’s perfume and did Miley Cyrus just take a dig at Liam Hemsworth through this song? Miley being Miley!

Entertainment Tonight took to their Instagram and shared Miley’s lyrics on the post, take a look at it below:

Reacting to the post, a user commented, “Oooh flowers was just the beginning…”

Another user commented, “She had bottled up her feelings and she’s finally letting go but singing her lungs out… and guess? She’s making money because we love her songs!”

A third user commented, “We have shakira and miley , so girls don’t cry over ur cheater ex, make his life miserable instead 😂” A fourth user commented, “She really has EARNED HER STRIPES 👏”

What are your thoughts on Miley Cyrus’ new song Muddy Feet? Do you think it’s an indirect dig at her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth? Tell us in the space below.

