Brad Pitt has often gotten into controversies for his personal life. Be it dating Jennifer Aniston and then marrying her or falling head over heels for Angelina Jolie and ultimately tying the knot with her only to get through a nasty divorce – Brad Pitt’s love life has always been a hot topic. However, once, he was rumoured to be dating two teenage girls. And when it comes to having romantic relationships with underage girls, we can only picture Leonardo DiCaprio, but Brad goes nowhere less. Scroll below to read!

Have you guessed who those two teenage girls might be? Well, wait a minute, we will get there. But first, for those who don’t know, Brad is currently allegedly dating Ines de Ramon, and the rumoured much-in-love couple gets spotted every now and then.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Brad Pitt’s controversial dating history dates back to 1990 when the actor was linked with his “Too Young to Die” co-star Juliette Lewis. She was 17 when Pitt was 27. In a 1993 interview with Los Angeles Times, Lewis had opened up about their relationship and shared, “We met on a movie of the week and started dating when it was over. I already liked him as an actor, plus you gotta respect somebody who’s in the same field as you”.

Juliette Lewis further added, “We’re like at the point in love, where we just like to see each other every single day and we don’t get bored with each other, so it’s really, really nice. Also, we get to be around each other when we’re working and…talk and collaborate.” But soon enough, they called it quits. However. in another interview with Vanity Fair, Brad Pitt opened up about his feelings for Lewis and shared, “I still love the woman. There’s some real genius there. I had a great time with her. It was one of the greatest relationships I’ve ever been in. The problem is, we grow up with this vision that love conquers all, and that’s just not so, is it?”

Not just this, Brad Pitt was once allegedly linked with Shalane McCall when she was just 15 years old while he was 24 years old. The two had met on the show “Dallas” in 1998. Pitt was McCall’s first on-screen kiss and talking about it, Shalane had shared to People, “I met him an hour before shooting. But it wasn’t awkward. We were laughing and kidding around.” This soon started to speculate dating rumours between them, which later was dismissed by Shalane’s mother.

Did you know about this part of Brad Pitt? Let us know!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates!

Must Read: Riverdale Star Cole Sprouse Lights A Ciggy Mid-Podcast & It Irks The Netizens, One Says “She Let Him Smoke A Nasty A** Cigarette”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News