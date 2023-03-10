Jenna Ortega’s web series Wednesday on Netflix received a great response from the audience. Revolving around the titular character of Wednesday Addams from the Addams Family, the series became a rage online. Especially the quirky dance sequence by Jenna. While the fans have been waiting eagerly for a season 2, the series star teased the possible focus point of the series in the second season. Scroll below to know what’s in store for all of us!

For the unversed, Ortega’s series set a new record for most hours viewed for an English language series on Netflix in its first week, with over 341 million views. Fans would have gone crazy if the series didn’t return with an S2 and luckily it got renewed.

In the first season, we saw a love triangle between Wednesday, Tyler, and Xavier, and we all know how it all went down in the end. Now speaking of the second season, Jenna Ortega prefers to dial down the romance angle a little. The young actress recently appeared on Jimmy Fallon‘s The Tonight Show, where she shared that Wednesday Season 2 is in the writing stage now. The writers and they are gathering around to talk about the storyline and everything.

While speaking about the possible plotline of Wednesday Season 2 Jenna Ortega said, “We wanna up the horror aspect a little bit. And then get Wednesday out of the romantic situation and just let her be her own individual.” Interestingly, many of the netizens are on board with it. See the comment shared by Pop Crave on Twitter.

Commenting on Jenna Ortega’s remark on getting Wednesday out of the romantic situation, one of the netizens wrote, “Yes Jenna, please save this show.” Another wrote, “Ugh this needed to be done so baddddlllyyyy.” A third one commented, “Thank goodness SOMEBODY understands the assignment.” One of the fourth users wrote, “bless. the love triangle was boring.” Another one of the comments read, “EXACTLY SINGLE QUEEN.” One of the commenters in reference to Percy Heynes White’s s*xual assault accusations wrote, “so kick Percy off the show.”

Jenna Ortega teases changes for ‘Wednesday' Season 2: “We wanna up the horror aspect a little bit. And then get Wednesday out of the romantic situation and just let her be her own individual” pic.twitter.com/EPdw8OpItR — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 10, 2023

The Netflix series, Wednesday starring Jenna Ortega, started streaming on the 23rd of November last year.

We can’t wait for Jenna Ortega to return with Wednesday Season 2, and for more updates on it, stay tuned to Koimoi!

