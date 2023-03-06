After reigning at the number 1 spot in India’s top 10 charts for five weeks straight, and also entering the global top 10 list, we’re delighted to say that Class has graduated with flying colors. The Class will be back in session for Season 2, coming only on Netflix.

Season 1 of the series follows the journey of students at Hampton High, an elite school in Delhi and their dynamics when three scholarship students, from the other side of the track join the school. Worlds collide, conflicts brew, secrets deepen, and everyone is a suspect for murder!

And we’ve felt your love for the first season of Class loud and clear! The show received massive fan love and started multiple conversations about differing socio-economic backgrounds, mental health, love and representation and we can’t wait to up the ante and bring back all this and more in Season 2!

Recently Class director Ashim Ahluwalia revealed, “‘Class’ is an Indian adaptation of the global series ‘Elite’, and is something I was very excited about. Rather than just making a localised copy, I used the Spanish show in the way that one would use a source novel as a starting point for something altogether new. It’s not just about recreating a show for Indian audiences, but also about bringing a unique perspective and cultural context to the story.”

