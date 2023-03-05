Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah star Dilip Joshi has finally opened up about the alleged bomb threat that the Nagpur Control room received earlier this week. Luckily, it was all a hoax, and the police caught hold of the miscreants who spread the rumours. The TMKOC actor finally opened up about it, and a statement coming from him directly will surely put the fans at ease. Scroll below to find out what he said.

Besides Joshi, veteran stars Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra received similar threats. Mukesh Ambani and his family were also provided with Z+ security by the Supreme Court owing to the same. Twenty-five armed men reportedly surrounded his house, and the news has put Joshi’s life in a frenzy too.

Advertisement

Advertisement

TMKOC star Dilip Joshi cleared it all as he told Hindustan Times, “This news is fake. Aisa kuch nahi hua. I don’t know where it started from and how. This news has been in circulation for two days and I was astonished to hear it.”

He further added, “Bhala ho uska jisne yeh galat khabar falai. Mujhe itne logon ke phone aaye mera haal chaal puchne ke liye. So many old friends and extended family called. It was good catching up with them. I found out how much people love me. So many people were worried about me and my family, it was heartening.” Dilip Joshi also mentioned, “Hamne agar kuch kiya ho toh aisi koi baat nikle, bina sar pair wali khabar hai yeh.”

Previously it was reported by India Today, that the police tracked down the caller and the number was associated with a Delhi-based guy who allegedly works for a sim card firm. But as per reports, he had no idea of the happening and that his number must have been faked via some application.

Anyway, it has been a relief for the TMKOC fans that their beloved Dilip Joshi aka Jetha Laal is safe and sound.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Former Bigg Boss Contestant Abhijit Bichukale Brutally Trolled Over Losing Kasba Peth Elections With Only 47 Votes, Netizens Joke “Same Will Happen With Archana Gautam”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News