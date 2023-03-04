Indian audience loves watching reality shows as they serve the right amount of entertainment. Apart from Bigg Boss, there are many other reality shows that have got the viewers hooked and one of them was Lock Upp. The first season of the show grabbed a lot of eyeballs and guess what – the makers will soon be back with the second season. Interestingly, a big name from television can also be a part of the show. Check out the details below.

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut will be back as the host of Lock Upp season 2 and makers are leaving no stone unturned to create the buzz about the show. Notably, they will definitely try their best to take it a notch higher this time which means more drama, masala, and entertainment. As per reports, many bigwigs have been approached from the industry to play a pivotal role in the show and one of the names that are doing rounds is Hina Khan.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As reported by Siasat.com, the makers of the show are planning to bring a new twist to the reality show by introducing a ‘prison warden’. The duty of the warden is basically to keep a note of everything that happens in the prison. As per reports, the producer of the show Ekta Kapoor has approached television actress Hina Khan to take up the part of the prison warden. However, there is no official confirmation on the same.

More details about the show have been kept under wraps by the makers but fans are speculating that this season will even serve more drama. Kangana Ranaut will be hosting the show, and Karan Kundrra is expected to return as a jailor, who will be keeping eye on the prisoners 24×7. In fact, makers are also considering having two jailors this time and the same report revealed, they are considering another gorgeous diva Rubina Dilaik for the same.

Well! Well! If rumours turn out to be true, we can only expect entertainment, entertainment, entertainment because what else do you expect from Hina Khan and Rubina Dilaik?

For more such TV updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Women’s Day 2023: Agar Tum Saath Ho, Aarya, Aranyak, Maharani & Other Must-Binge OTT Series To Celebrate Women’s Resilience & Strength!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News