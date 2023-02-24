If one reality show ends another is on the horizon to begin and that’s exactly what we are here to talk to you about. While it’s not even a month since the Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 16 wrapped, updates regarding the second season of Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp are already doing the rounds. And Lock Upp contestant names are being dropped on social media.

That right. Kangana’s controversial OTT reality show is all set to entertain again and reports claim Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal & Bigg Boss 15 contestant Umar Riaz are part of it. Read on for details.

According to Instagram handle Bigg Boss Khabri, Umar Riaz and Divya Agarwal have been approached to participate in Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp 2. According to their social media post – featuring the poster of Lock Upp and Umar, the Bigg Boss 15 contestant (who was evicted due to aggressive behaviour) has likely already signed the dotted line. Their post reads, “Exclusive #umarriaz is confirmed for #LockUpp 2!” The text on the image reads, “Good news for all Umar Riaz fans. He will be seen in Lock Upp 2 How excited you all are?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by biggboss khabri 🔵 (@biggboss_khabrii2.0)

In another post, the same handle revealed that Divya Agarwal is also likely to be part of Lock Upp 2. Posting about it – along with her pic and the season 1 poster, they captioned it, “#divyaagarwal might be seen in #LockUpp 2!” In case Divya does appear on the show, it will a very interesting for her fans as she’s currently making the headlines owing to her ‘nasty fight’ with ex-boyfriend Varun Sood as his sister has alleged that Divya did not return their ‘khandaani jewellery’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by biggboss khabri 🔵 (@biggboss_khabrii2.0)

As per media reports, the other celebrities approached to participate in Lock Upp 2 include Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, Pratik Sehajpal, Soundarya Sharma and Emiway Bantai.

