Uorfi Javed is not only a television star but an internet sensation who has never feared the trolls or the hatred coming from social media platforms. She has kept on doing what she usually does – creating unique fashion content for her audience. Give her anything, and by that, I mean ANYTHING (cassette reels, cycle chains, safety pins, mobile and charger, and etc etc) she can make outfits with it and that too within a budget. Now, recently she became the face of a magazine cover for Dirty and broke the internet once again.

Uorfi has a unique sartorial choice when it comes to fashion and it has been proven a million times. For the unversed, this is the same magazine which shot a n*de photoshoot with Ranveer Singh that became one of the biggest controversies of the year 2022. Now Uorfi’s looks have been doing quite the rounds on the internet too.

Dirty magazine shot kept 6-7 portraits for their cover picture, but today we will be talking about two of her looks from the same and will discuss how confident Uorfi Javed is to actually put her step forward in doing something that every other person will think twice to do so. In the first picture, Uorfi can be seen sitting on the floor, wearing a black see-through body jumper covering one side of her breast from the fashion brand Bloni Atelier.

She paired the look with black briefs and covered one of her n*pples with a black pasty while the other can be seen covered with her hands in the pose. Uorfi Javed completed the look with thigh-high boots and let her pink straight hair loose for the picture. In one sentence she looked sultry and s*xy but at the same time served that poise and bad b*tch vibes.

In the second look, Uorfi Javed dished out majorly MET GALA vibes, ain’t she? A little Madonna or a little Lady Gaga type? Well, Uorfi has always loved and admired the Western culture when it comes to her fashion sense. Sometimes people judged her, sometimes compared her with them – but somewhere along the line, the attention she got with her uniqueness is the win that counts.

For the next look, Uorfi wanted to showcase something boho but something unique. She wore a metal breastplate along with some funky neckpieces from Misho Design and a classic pile of bracelets adding an extra charm to the whole look. She completed the look by keeping her eyes bold and bleaching the brows and to add more edge, she applied a brown glossy lip shade to balance out the richness of the look.

However, Uorfi Javed’s creation has always been trolled not only by the netizens but also by celebrities who have never stepped back to demean the diva about what she’s wearing and how she’s looking. Well, we can’t blame them, it’s how our society has always been. If we wear a little short dress, the aunties of our society say “kitne chote kapde”, if our neckline goes a little deep, they barge in to comment, “dekho cleav*ge dikha rahi hai” and the serving of opinion fiasco goes on. But honestly, the aunties who have been commenting on our outfits wear sarees through which, well, you can get a glimpse of everything! It is 2023 now and it’s high time to accept the evolution of the fashion industry. Be it in western culture or Indian society.

From being just a nobody to creating a niche for herself where fashion critics have been calling her style evolution as ‘Uorfication’ era is something that we all need to learn from. What are your thoughts about Uorfi’s looks from the Dirty magazine cover? Let us know what you think about the actress’s choice of fashion in the comments below.

