Leonardo DiCaprio has given us meme content on several occasions over the years but the biggest one still remains his awkward moment with Lady Gaga during the 2016 Golden Globes Awards. Later in an interview, Leo opened up on Gaga passing him at the prestigious awards ceremony and his viral reaction to the entire situation back in the day. Scroll below to read the scoop.

While Leo often makes headlines for his personal life, especially his love life, we can’t help but notice that he’s one wild and carefree person who believes in live and let live. He’s 48-years-old and has been dating women only under 25 including some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry. A while ago, the Titanic actor made headlines for romancing Gigi Hadid post his breakup with girlfriend Camila Morrone.

It was at the 2016 Golden Globes that Lady Gaga won an award and as she was walking towards the stage, she passed through Leonardo DiCaprio who flinched as she touched his tux. Take a look at the awkward moment here:

Later in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Leonardo DiCaprio was told that his awkward moment with Lady Gaga was trending all over the social media and reacting to the same, the actor said, “I just didn’t know what was passing me, that’s all!”

And the rest is history! Their awkward moment became a viral GIF that we’ve all been using for over 7 years now, hehe!

Watch Leo’s reaction here:

What are your thoughts on Leonardo DiCaprio flinching on Lady Gaga passing through him during the 2016 Golden Globes? Tell us in the space below.

