Apart from her fine acting and singing skills, Priyanka Chopra is also known for her humble nature. The actress never fails to win hearts with her generosity and love for her fans. She even maintained her calm when popular talk show host Ellen DeGeneres passed a rude comment about her acting skills.

After winning the Miss World pageant in 2000, Priyanka entered Bollywood and established herself as a leading lady. She further went on to star in the American TV show Quantico in 2015 which served as her entry into Hollywood.

Priyanka Chopra is among the few Indian actresses who have appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. During one of the appearances on the show in 2016, Ellen claimed that Priyanka picked Quantico when the network handed out a show. Responding to the same, a visibly awkward Priyanka said, “That’s… I mean… yes… kind of what happened.”

Ellen went on to say that she is right and added people are excited to watch Priyanka as she is beautiful and can “act.” She said, “It is what happened. People were so excited ‘cause you are such a huge star and you are beautiful and you can act.” The Sky Is Pink star intervene and said, “That doesn’t happen often,” to which Elles responded, “No! It does. It happens all the time as a matter of fact. But I am just complimenting you because I should.”

Priyanka simply smiled as she moved on in the conversation. However, Ellen did get a lot of backlash from the actress’ fans.

This is not the first time that Ellen DeGeneres has been slammed for being rude. The talk show host also grabbed headlines for being accused of toxic work culture on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2020. As a result, Ellen issued a public apology to her staff and also brought her show to an end after 19 seasons last year.

