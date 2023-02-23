From the past few months, self-proclaimed critic Kamaal Rashid Khan has been having made headlines for stating that he’d stop reviewing Bollywood films. It goes back to the time when Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra and Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan starer Vikram Vedha were scheduled for its release. While KRK reviewed both films, he later told his fans and followers that Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan will be the last film he’d review.

But it looks like even that wasn’t the case. He again reviewed Pathaan after bashing the film left right and centre and was even seen showering praises on the same.

Advertisement

Advertisement

KRK once again took a U-turn after he posted a Tweet about receiving threats from Mumbai Police high-rank officers. He wrote, “I have already stopped reviewing films so I won’t review #Selfiee also. I didn’t get scared of Bollywood ppl & stopped. But yes I got scared of @MumbaiPolice n stopped. Because I fully trust Mumbai Police. If DCP rank officers threaten me and ask me to stop, so I have to stop.”

However, KRK was quick to delete this Tweet and post another one. Within a few minutes of posting this, he deleted it and then wrote a simple Tweet stating he won’t review Akshay Kumar’s ‘Selfiee’. KRK wrote in new Tweet, “I have stopped reviewing films for sometime now, therefore I will not review film #Selfiee also.”

I have stopped reviewing films for sometime now, therefore I will not review film #Selfiee also. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) February 23, 2023

Reacting to the same, a user wrote, “Jarurat bhi nahi hai. Yese bhi wo film koi dekhne nahi jayega. So, review doesn’t matter at all.” While another said, “Ap ny pehly kaha tha agr Pathan hit ho Gai Thu review stop karonga.”

Har bar yehi bolte ho or review kr hi dete ho raha ni jata hmse bhi apka review dheke baqair or apka review kre baqair..😜 — Ali Raza (@aliraza20797) February 23, 2023

Review ki jarurat bhi nahi hai, wo waise bhi flop hi hona hai 🙂 — Parvez A (@shavezaws) February 23, 2023

Co-starring Emraan Hashmi, Selfiee is slated to hit the screens on February 24, 2023.

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan Only Follows 6 People On Instagram Including Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan & Aryan Khan – Can You Guess The Other 3?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News