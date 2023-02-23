Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi starrer Selfiee will be releasing across the country tomorrow. As Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada has failed to live up to all the expectations, hopes are high for this one to keep the momentum going for Bollywood after Pathaan’s thunderous performance. But it is living up to the hopes pinned on it? Let’s take a look at the day 1 advance booking report!

Last year, Bollywood saw several biggies tanking at the box office. Of course, there were some moments of cheer given by Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Brahmastra and Drishyam 2 and a couple of films, but overall, it wasn’t a good year for the industry. In 2023, Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan delivered a first blast and now, all eyes are on the Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi starrer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking about the advance booking report of Selfiee for day 1, things are looking disastrous as the film is yet to sell tickets worth 10 lakhs. As of now, only a gross of 8.55 lakhs has been accumulated all across the country (excluding blocked seats). This is a shocking trend and seems like the strategy of starting advance booking late has backfired a big time.

Selfiee is faring really badly across all the major centres in India including Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Kolkata and others. Now, the only hope lies in on-spot bookings. The content has to be very strong or else, we will see the film struggling on its opening day. Let’s hope for the best!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories!

Must Read: Pathaan Box Office Day 29 (Early Trends): Marching Successfully Towards The Next Target- Baahubali 2 (Hindi)!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News