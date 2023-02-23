Ranbir Kapoor has gotten quite unfiltered and savage ever since his marriage to Alia Bhatt. The actor now openly expresses his feelings for his wifey and daughter Raha and he doesn’t dodge controversial questions. The actor gave it back to a reporter who asked him about the bad phase of Bollywood and reminded her of the blockbuster Pathaan. Scroll below for all the details!

As most know, Bollywood went through a tough phase last year. Even biggies like Laal Singh Chaddha, Shamshera, Ram Setu, Raksha Bandhan, Runway 34 failed to impress audiences and the boycott trends only made it worse. But there were also exceptions like Brahmastra, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 that managed to shine. This year began with a bang as Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan turned out to be the biggest ever Hindi blockbuster.

Ranbir Kapoor was present at a promotional event of his upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar alongside Shraddha Kapoor yesterday. During the QnA session, a reporter told him, “Ranbir Bollywood ka abhi thora dicey chal raha hai…(Bollywood is currently in a dicey phase).”

To this, Ranbir Kapoor interrupted and answered, “Kya baat kar rahi hai? Pathaan ki collection dekhi nahi tune? (What are you saying? Have you not seen the box office collection of Pathaan?)”

The Rockstar actor then went onto ask the reporter which publication she belonged to. The answer was “BBC.” Ranbir went onto brutally roast her saying, “Abhi toh aapke bhi kuch chal rahe hai na aaj kal…uska kya? Pehle woh jawab do (I think something is going on with your company these days. What about that, you tell me first)”

Take a look at the viral video below:

Ranbir Kapoor roasts a reporter by referencing #Pathaan Boxoffice Collection.@iamsrk pic.twitter.com/m2lQh0vhdm — Swapon SRK Fan (@SRKianSwapon) February 22, 2023

Ranbir Kapoor was indeed savage!

On the professional front, he will be next seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, which releases on March 8, 2023.

