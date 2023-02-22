After the rave reviews he received for essaying a grey character with equal portion panache and impact in Vikram Vedha, Hrithik Roshan is all set to take on aerial action for the very first time in his career with Fighter.

There is massive excitement surrounding Fighter and testimony to this ever-mounting anticipation is the fact that the actor’s fans have been flooding social media with their own created renditions of his look for the big-ticket entertainer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While the film is currently in shooting process, Hrithik Roshan fans across the country are putting their creative hats on, designing and fashioning looks from their excited imaginations for the actor in Fighter. While the superstar’s actual look in the film is under wraps at the moment, these edits are as imaginative and creative as they get!

Audiences are waiting with bated breath as Hrithik Roshan reunites with director Siddharth Anand for India’s first aerial action entertainer after the record-breaking success of their last film together, WAR. Fighter also marks Hrithik’s first onscreen collaboration with Deepika Padukone, a cinematic pair audiences have long been waiting to watch on the big screen.

Apart from Fighter, Hrithik Roshan also has Krrish 3 in the pipeline.

Must Read: Kangana Ranaut Calls Amitabh Bachchan & Tiger Shroff ‘Bollywood Mafia Gang’ For Clashing Ganapath With Emergency: “Itne Self Destructive Kaise Ho?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News