Shah Rukh Khan, after four long years, made a banging comeback with Pathaan. Besides the YRF spy thriller, two more films of SRK are expected to release this year, Jawan and Dunki. A few days ago, several reports stated that Jawan’s release date had been pushed back for technical reasons, which now has been clearly described by none other than Kamaal Rashid Khan or KRK. The self-claimed film critic and analyst have listed the reasons for delaying SRK’s upcoming film. Read below the ‘self-proclaimed’ expert’s analysis.

Atlee Kumar is helming the action-packed drama led by SRK, and the film has some powerful performers, including the ‘Lady Superstar’ Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Let’s see what the Deshdrohi star has to say about the delay.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Initially, Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan was slated for a June release this year, but it was reported that there is quite a lot of work pending on the shooting and VFX front. KRK, now taking to his Youtube, listed some of the reasons why the film is being postponed, and they will surely blow your minds off. In his video, firstly, KRK stated the obvious that the juggernaut Pathaan is going strong still now. As a result, both SRK and Atlee have come under immense pressure, and they have to do something extra to make it a huge hit as well.

KRK further stated that both the songs in Pathaan were a great success, too, so the makers of Jawan are making a special song, and it will allegedly feature Deepika Padukone with Shah Rukh Khan. He went on to say that the Atlee directorial will have a special appearance of Hrithik Roshan also, and it had already been reported earlier that Allu Arjun would have a cameo in it, and it has also been done strategically since Allu is a massive star down south.

KRK doesn’t stop at that; brace yourself for the biggest revelation made by him. As per him, the biggest reason behind Pathaan’s success is the boycott gang; because of all the negativity, people were more intrigued to go and watch the film. KRK also claimed in his video that Shah Rukh Khan is a great businessman and is thinking the way he bought tickets for his spy thriller worth Rs 100 crores, he will also buy the tickets worth the same value for Jawan and make it a blockbuster too. He went on to claim that the boycott gang like Bajrang Dal and all will do anything for money, and Shah Rukh may even bribe them to create a ruckus again. He spoke a lot about other things, including the film’s VFX and others.

Check the entire video here:

He concluded the video by saying that if Shah Rukh Khan manages to do that, then only Jawan will be a blockbuster like Pathaan. However, there has been no new date announced for Jawan’s release. For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Media Portal Saying She’s ‘Jealous’ As Alia Bhatt Wins Best Actress: “Bikau Mafia PR Se Jealous Or Mad Bolke Discredit Kardo…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News