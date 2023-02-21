Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Sidharth Anand and Aditya Chopra are on cloud nine after the tremendous success of Pathaan, which is in no mood to stop at the box office. It is part of the Yash Raj Films’ Spy Universe, and they even introduced a unique logo in this film. Another successful franchise of YRF, Dhoom, might now get connected with this spy universe. Read below to know what they are planning and plotting to do.

The first film in the Dhoom franchise came out in 2004, starring Abhishek Bachchan and John in crucial roles. It is, to date, considered one of the most stylish villains in the film industry. The second part of the film took things up a notch with Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai’s inclusion, and finally, the third part saw Aamir Khan as the main antagonist.

With each film, the antagonists changed, but Abhishek’s character was still there now the Pathaan makers, that is, Aditya Chopra and his production house YRF, were planning to bring him into this world too, or so the source told Pinkvilla. As per the portal, an insider close to YRF said, “It is a known fact that in YRF’s spy universe, Pathaan, Tiger and Kabir’s paths are bound to cross each other at some point, making the franchise bigger with every forthcoming film. Dhoom’s Jai Dixit is also an important character backed by the production house, and Adi is keen to integrate him in the upcoming movies.”

As per the source, “How that happens is yet to be seen, as concrete writing on that front hasn’t begun yet. However, it is certain that Abhishek Bachchan’s Jai Dixit does have a future in the spy universe. All these films will be mounted on a large scale, and the writers and the filmmakers at YRF are excited to explore this opportunity.”

In Pathaan, the makers very tactfully included Salman Khan’s Tiger, and it gathered some of the loudest cheers in the theatres. There were even easter eggs about Hrithik Roshan’s Kabir character from WAR. So it would be fascinating to witness YRF including Abhishek’s Jai from the Dhoom franchise in the film and how they do it.

As for Pathaan, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer hit the theatres on 25th January and received immense love from the audience and fans.

