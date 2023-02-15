Netflix recently dropped a new show The Romantics that has brought reclusive director-producer and YRF honcho Aditya Chopra in front of the camera after a very long time. While it stars top actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Kajol and many other celebrities, the filmmaker clearly shines bright in the 217-minute-long film. Since the show is about Yash Chopra’s legacy, his son Aditya has revealed some interesting facts.

The web is flooded with stories that were churned out by The Romantics. Amid all things, we also came across an interesting revelation about his 2004 release Dhoom. Scroll down for more details.

Starring Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham and Uday Chopra the film was a huge box office hit that also saw Esha Deol and Rima Sen in key roles. Looks like, YRF had more budget for bikes than its lead stars Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra. Yes, you heard that right! Now on The Romantics, producer Aditya Chopra has revealed that the price of hot wheels in the films was much higher than the actor.

Aditya Chopra said, “There were three pillars of Hindi films like everybody used to say and that you can’t do without, which is drama, emotion and romance. I said I am going to remove these three pillars and see what happens (laughs)! With Dhoom, I wanted to make a film where I wanted to combine Manmohan Desai and Michael Bay.”

“In Dhoom, I spent more money on bikes than on Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham, Uday Chopra!” added the film producer.

On the same show, Aditya Chopra also opened up about his brother Uday Chopra’s failed career in Bollywood. “My brother is an actor, and he is not very successful actor. Here is the son of one of the biggest filmmakers. He is the brother of a very big filmmaker. Imagine a company like YRF that has launched newcomers, we could not make him a star. Why could we not do it for our own,” said Pathaan producer.

