Shah Rukh Khan is truly a king. Be it weaving magic on the silver screen, treating her fans with utmost love to even extending a helping hand to people from different industries, he has proved that there is nothing above humanity. The Pathaan actor once helped cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara after he got injured during the IPL 2009, the heartwarming incident will make your day. Scroll below to read the scoop!

SRK who is riding high on the success of Pathaan is known for his kind gestures. He never leaves a chance to extend a helping hand to his fellow citizens whenever required. And we think everyone has Shah Rukh Khan’s story to share, and one of them is Cheteshwar Pujara’s father Arvind Pujara who revealed how the actor insisted he should take Pujara to South Africa for better treatment.

During the IPL 2009, Cheteshwar Pujara sustained a hamstring injury and his family wanted him to get treatment in Rajkot. However, it was Shah Rukh Khan, who insisted the family take him to South Africa for better treatment. In the column of Indian Express, his father revealed.

He recalled how Shah Rukh Khan believed that Cheteshwar has a great future ahead so he should get the best treatment. He wrote, “Shah Rukh also of the view that Chintu had a great future ahead and should get the best medical support. To convince us, he offered to fly Dr Shah and any number of family members to South Africa. I didn’t have a passport so I asked Dr Shah to travel alone. But he insisted I should take the trip. All the paperwork was done in record time and I was on a flight to South Africa.”

We are in complete awe of SRK’s gesture as he proved that he is the king of hearts. What do you think about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

