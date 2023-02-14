A lot of things have changed ever since Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan turned out to be a historic box office success. A few days back, Kangana Ranaut, who is known for her strong opinion against Bollywood, lauded the film’s success and everyone was left surprised. Now, Vivek Agnihotri has joined the bandwagon in praising SRK and his comeback film’s epic performance.

YRF’s latest actioner faced a lot of hurdles before its release. Be it Besharam Rang controversy and senseless hatred towards Shah Rukh, the film saw a wave of negativity about it. But all thanks to people’s support and crazy hype for Shah Rukh’s comeback, the action extravaganza saw a historic response and is still fetching milestones at the box office.

Before the release, Vivek Agnihotri had taken a dig at Pathaan over its Besharam Rang song. He had shared a video, which slammed the song claiming it to be provocative and defamation of Indian culture. However, in a new viral video, Vivek has left everyone surprised as he’s seen praising Shah Rukh Khan over his film’s success and even called out the people who were demanding its boycott.

Speaking on The Carvaka Podcast, Vivek Agnihotri said, “Pathaan worked purely because of the charisma and fan following of Shah Rukh, the way he marketed it and the way he took it on his shoulders that ‘it is my film and I am responsible for it’, which is pretty good.”

He even took a dig at unnecessary boycott calls saying, “I also think that some credit (of Pathaan’s success) should also go to people who were making stupid statements against the film and people who were unnecessarily protesting and asking for a boycott.”

