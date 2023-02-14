Katrina Kaif has finally found her forever in Vicky Kaushal. But before that, she gave several chances to love and faced heartbreaks. Everyone knows that she’s been with Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor in the past, but did you know? The actress was pretty insecure and would check the phone of her significant other! Scroll below for all the details.

It is widely known that Kat’s character in Zero is loosely based on her relationship with Ranbir. They began dating on the sets of Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani and their long-term romance only made fans wait for them to announce their wedding date. Their relationship hit rock bottom in 2016. Before that, she was dating Salman Khan, and rest is history!

Katrina Kaif took to the official page of her makeup brand Kay Beauty and played a game of ‘Never Have I Ever’ with her best friends Mini Mathur and Karishma Kohli on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. Instead of shots, they had to eat a spoonful of cake every time they were guilty of doing what the question suggested!

The first question in the game was, “‘never have I ever stooped through my significant other’s phone.” To this, Katrina Kaif confessed she’s done it and made Mini Mathur go, “Vicky (her husband Vicky Kaushal), change your password.”

To this, Katrina Kaif clarified, “No, I have done it in my less wiser days. Now that I am more wise, I will never, never, ever, ever do it again. Even if someone opens the phone and keeps it beside me, I will not look.”

We wonder if she did it in her relationship with Salman Khan or Ranbir Kapoor?

During the game, Katrina also admitting she has cried in public bathroom in the past. “A few Diwali parties,” she added.

Take a look at the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kay Beauty By Katrina (@kaybykatrina)

