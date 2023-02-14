Shahid Kapoor, who is currently receiving positive feedback for his OTT debut on Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Farzi’, was once in the headlines for a long time with his affair with Kareena Kapoor. Their relationship was admired by their fans and their breakup came as a shock to the world. While both of the celebs have moved on respectively in their lives, a new edit video shows Shasha talking about heartbreak in his younger days when he used to be clean-shaved.

Shahid and Kareena were together for around 5 years and were in a serious relationship. Throughout their relationship, they also appeared in several films which received a decent response from the audiences. The ex-couple was last seen in the 2016 released movie Udta Punjab’, but did not share the screen together as per the demand of the scrip. However, during promotions, they were seen as confident and asked questions about their past relationship.

A video shared by an Instagram account named, ‘bandishedits’, shows Shahid Kapoor responding to a journalist. During the promotion of ‘Kabeer Singh;, the actor replied to journalists when asked about the breakup, “Aap mile honge mujhse mere is life ke phase me? Kabhi nahi dekha hoga, bas farak ye tha ki us time mai clean shaven rahta tha. Dil to sabka tutta hai”.

The reply by Shahid Kapoor is followed by a slow verb version of ‘Dil Ibadat’ with ‘Maybe in next life’ written on the top and shows scenes from ‘Jab We Met’. Watch the edited video below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by बंदिश ♥️ (@bandishedits)

While reacting to the video, many users accused Shahid Kapoor of cheating on Kareena Kapoor, while many shipped their relationship. “Kash inn dono ki shadi hue hoti😢”, said a user. “They both were a perfect match”, added another.

“Aditya se Kabir bane tak ka safar 😾”, said another while replying to Shahid’s statement.

Another jokingly added, “Thank God it’s incomplete 😂 Bach Gaya bechara Shahid🙏 Abhi jo hai wohi sahi hai Shahid ka scene ❤️✨”.

“Shahid and kareena>>>>>>>>>❤️”, commented another. Another added, “Tareekh gawa hai har bandai nai apni pasandida aurat ko khoya hai 😢😢”

While watching the ex-couple together, another added, “dil pe lga bhai flashback yad aa gya😢”

