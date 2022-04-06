Udta Punjab witnessed Shahid Kapoor in a never-seen-before avatar. He was rough and tough and wasn’t exactly what a woman would want to see in her husband. Mira Rajput was no different and had, unfortunately, watched the film shortly after their marriage. Result of it all? Trust issues and willingness to end the relationship. Scroll below for all the details.

Advertisement

Udta Punjab witnessed its theatrical release back in June 2016. The film also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Diljit Dosanjh amongst others. It earned 59.60 crores and was a plus affair at the box office.

Advertisement

Talking about Mira Rajput’s reaction to watching Udta Punjab, Shahid Kapoor told News18, “Personally I’m not angry at all. A very funny thing, when I and Mira just got married, I took her to see Udta Punjab before it released, and we saw it in the editing room. I was going, so I was like, ‘You want to come?’ and she was like, ‘Yes, okay I’ll come’.”

Shahid Kapoor continued, “When we started seeing the film, she was sitting right next to me, we were on a sofa. At interval time, when I turned towards her she was literally five feet away. And I was like, ‘What happened?’ We had just married. Aur arranged marriage thi (It was an arranged marriage), we didn’t know each other that well. She looked at me, and her first question was, ‘Are you this guy? Are you like him? I don’t want to be with you’. I said, ‘No, no, that’s Tommy Singh. That has nothing to with me’.”

Shahid tied the knot with Mira Rajput in July 2015. The couple is blessed with two children – daughter Misha and son Zain.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Rashmika Mandanna Opens Up On Working With Ranbir Kapoor In Animal, “I Am So Thrilled, That The Announcement Is Finally Out”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube