For the past few days, Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput has been grabbing eyeballs for different reasons. Ever since Mira married the Bollywood star in 2015, she has become a diva on and off social media. Mira Rajput Kapoor enjoys a massive fan following of 3.4 million followers on Instagram. The star wife is not only a social media influencer but also a most-loved celebrity by fans and the industry.

For the unversed, Mira Rajput, who’s already a mother of two kids- Zain and Misha has often turned cover girl for many reputed magazines.

Recently, Shahid Kapoor’s wife and social media diva Mira Rajput walked the ramp for ace designer Aisha Rao at Lakme Fashion Week 2022 Summer Collection. The star wife dazzled in an icy blue embroidered lehenga. With minimal jewelry and nude make-up, Mira set the ramp on fire as she turned showstopper for the designer at the fashion show.

Soon after Mira Rajput’s pictures surfaced on the web, netizens trolled her for turning out a showstopper. A troll wrote, “Just can’t take her,” while another said, “Why her out of all the deserving people” Another comment read, “Her dream of becoming actress in future is in turmoil.”

A user even said it isn’t appropriate for her as, “a wife of a celebrity can’t be taken for an actress or a show stopper..as for that matter…” read the comment.

Mira Rajput was recently subjected to trolls when she had posted a photo alone. Netizens had bashed the star wife and asked, “Kis baat ka attitude hai” among others.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor has Arjun Talwar directorial Jersey in the pipeline. The film that also stars Mrunal Thakur in the pivotal role, has been scheduled to release on April 14, 2022. That apart he will also be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bloody Daddy and an untitled web show with Raj & DK alongside Raashii Khanna.

