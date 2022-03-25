Anupam Kher led The Kashmir Files has finally made a mark at the box office with its enormous collections within a span of just 14 days. The film, which was released on March 11, has entered the 200 crore club shattering many records. Helmed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the film stars an ensemble cast including Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar, and Mithun Chakraborty among others.

Advertisement

For the unversed, The Kashmir Files is based on the real-life exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley. The genocide took place 32 years back in Kashmir.

Advertisement

To celebrate the success of The Kashmir Files, Anupam Kher penned an emotional note and threw some light on his journey from being a clerk’s son to becoming a part of a film that has crossed the 200 crore mark. The actor also revealed that it’s his first film to enter 200 crore club after at the age of 67 after doing 522 films approx.

Taking to his Instagram, Anupam Kher shared the poster with 200 crore written in bold. He wrote in his caption, “From #Saaransh to #TheKashmirFiles; Once upon a time, there was a #KashmiriPandit boy called #Bittu. His father was a clerk whose name was #PushkarNath. Bittu worked very hard and became an actor called #AnupamKher. He continued to work hard and in 38 years did #522 films. Then came along a film called #TheKashmirFiles about the genocide of #KashmiriPandits.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Anupam Kher further added, “He was given the lead role in it. He gave this film literally his blood and soul and decided to name the character #PushkarNath as a tribute to his father and lakhs of other #Kashmiris who were the victims of horrible & senseless violence of terrorists. The pain, truth and tragedy of victims connected with the world. People made it their own tragedy all over the world. Bittu’s film is a roaring success today.”

The Kashmir Files actor went on to say that he has been a part of a 200 crore film at the age of 67 after doing around 522 films. He concluded saying, “From a clerk’s son to the member of the #200Crore club at 67 is what dreams are made of. This is called the ultimate #KuchBhiHoSaktaHai. Jai Ho! Thank you #Vivek #Pallavi #Abhishek and everybody for making it possible! #Humbled #Touched #TheKashmirFiles #KashmiriHindus #AllDreamsComeTrue.”

Well, we do agree with you. Dreams do come true!

Must Read: Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor & Agastya Nanda’s Look From The Archies Set Leaked! Sridevi’s Daughter Grabs Attention

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube