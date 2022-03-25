Reports last year revealed that filmmaker Zoya Akhtar and Netflix are partnering for the ‘live action musical adaptation’ of Archie comics. Now it seems work on the film is in full swing as pictures from the sets are leaked. The pictures feature Suhana Khan, Kushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda.

Advertisement

Set in the 1960s, it will be a live-action musical set and introduce Riverdale to a new generation in India. The filmmaker previously did announce the film but did not reveal the cast. Now pictures from the set will come as a surprise for all the comic fans.

Advertisement

In the leaked pictures, all the three-star kids Suhana Khan, Kushi Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda are seen hanging out together on the set. Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter was seen wearing a strappy black dress paired with a light-blue jacket and flaunted deep dark hair much like Veronica’s classic style.

Suhana Khan was seen walking with Navya Naveli Nanda, elder sister to Agastya who was seen in a dark brown polo shirt and curly hair, very unlike the lead character’s red hair from the Archie comics. However, it was Sridevi’s daughter who grabbed more attention. Navya and Agastya’s mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda was also spotted alongside the star kids.

Khushi Kapoor was seen donning a full-sleeved shirt with a sleeveless sweater and short skirt. Even her hairdo was unmissable. The young star was seen with her hair dyed a shiny copper with short bangs falling on her forehead. Her look is quite similar to Betty from the Archies comics.

Take a look at the pictures below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Filmy Guftagoo (@filmyguftagoo)

Last year in November, Zoya Akhtar made the announcement about her film on social media. Her post read, “Get your milkshakes ready because Archie and the gang are about to get down and desi in ‘The Archies’. A coming-of-age musical drama directed by @zoieakhtar. Coming soon to Netflix! #TheArchiesOnNetflix.”

The Netflix film is being produced by Tiger Baby and Graphic India.

Must Read: Tiger Shroff On Stepping Into Salman Khan’s Shoes With Heropanti 2 Eid Release: “The Pressure Reduces When I See…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube