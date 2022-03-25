With SS Rajamouli at the helm and a star-studded cast that includes Jr NTR and Ram Charan along with Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt, RRR is one of the most anticipated films for the first quarter of 2022. The film has already created a storm not just in India but also at the US box office.

We’ve exclusively caught out hands-on Celebrity Astrologer, Pandit Jagannath Guruji, who’s predicting the verdict of SS Rajamouli directed film. To begin with, Guruji believes that the film, which will be released today, will be a great hit at the box office.

“There is no question that a film with such a great cast will not work. Both Jr. NTR and Ram Charan have a tremendous fan following. Add to that cameos by the current top actress Alia Bhatt and superstar Ajay Devgn as well as a great filmmaker like Rajamouli. They will captivate the audience, and it will undoubtedly be a box office success,” Pandit Jagannath Guruji added.

Pandit Jagannath Guruji further shared that “There could be a little controversy after a few days, but nothing that would dampen the spirit of the movie’s success. Going by the readings of Rajamouli, Ram Charan, and Jr NTR, the movie has the potential to smash all records.

Will the presence of any of the stars bring special luck; boost the fame of the movie further?

“Yes, Alia Bhatt will prove to be lucky for them Jr NTR is a superstar, Ram Charan is amazing and Rajamouli is the captain of the ship which is important after this movie, even if a cameo, Alia will have several offers from the South film industries,” he signs off.

Well, RRR is indeed a blockbuster in the making? Astrological predictions suggest so!

