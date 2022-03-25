There’s only one man in the entire Indian cinema who can leave cinegoers crazy with suspense via a question like “Kattapa ne Baahubali ko kyu maara?”, and well it’s none other than SS Rajamouli. His RRR starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn amongst others has finally been unleashed and is already on a rampage mode. Scroll below for what the netizens have to say.

While we bring our exclusive review to you guys in a while, we’re sure our followers would be keen to know if RRR is worth a watch. To begin with, the tickets are being sold at a whopping Rs. 2100 per seat at some places. Yes, you heard that right. The craze is unimaginable!

As far as the early Twitter reviews are concerned, netizens are in awe. There were high expectations from SS Rajamouli after Baahubali franchise and looks like he lived up to the expectations. RRR is being called a masterpiece already at its intermission!

Check out some of the best Twitter reactions of RRR that will hype you up:

A media person took to Twitter and shared, “This is OUR Day. A day for all our movie lovers. #RRRMovie is a celebration at the Indian Box-Office from the Master Filmmaker #SSRajamouli…The chemistry, performances & screen presence of #NTR & #RamCharan.”

Another shared, “They Joined… They Worked… They ConqueRRRed #RRRMovie.”

An RRR viewer wrote, “#RRRreview 5/5🌟 I watched the Hindi premiere and OMG!!! U all are not at all ready to witness the scale @ssrajamouli has gone to this masterpiece a 10 times better than #Bahubali2 @RRRMovie well done!! #RRRTakeOver #JrNTR #RamCharan #ManOfMassesNTR #RRRMovieFromTomorrow.”

“One word – MASTERPIECE one of the best movies ever made in tollywood.Congrats to the entire time for their unbelievable hard work. Both Jr NTR and Ram Charan has created a huge impact in the movie,” another shared.

Well, that surely hypes us to watch SS Rajamouli’s magic. Doesn’t it?

Stay tuned for our exclusive detailed review on RRR.

