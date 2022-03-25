RRR has finally arrived in theatres. The film was in the making for a long and has been in news for numerous reasons. While a big box office opening on day 1 has been given, the reported figure of its advance booking is leaving us jaw dropped. Below is all you need to know.

As revealed by the Andhra Pradesh minister recently, the film has a cost of 336 crores riding on it (excluding GST and salaries of actors), making it the second most expensive Indian film after Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0, as per reports. With such a huge budget spent on making it, the film has grabbed the eyeballs of movie enthusiasts.

Speaking about the advance booking of day 1, RRR has done a terrific job and is aiming for a historic start with already 50 crores+ crossed through advance ticket sales. Yes, you read that right! As per the report in Sacnilk.com, the film has enjoyed advance booking of approx 59 crores gross, including sales from all the languages.

Telugu version alone has enjoyed a terrific response of around 49 crores gross in advance booking. The Hindi version is a little above 7 crores. Tamil version too has seen a good response. It will be interesting to see how much RRR puts on from the current booking today.

Helmed by SS Rajamouli, RRR stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Shriya Saran in key roles. Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn are seen in cameos.

Meanwhile, if reports are to be believed, the Hindi and Telugu versions of the film have different run times apparently. The Telugu version has a run-time of 3 hours 2 minutes, while the Hindi version has a run-time of a shade under 3 hours 7 minutes.

