SS Rajamouli’s film RRR starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt are all set to release tomorrow in theatres after multiple delays. Fans are enamoured by cinema’s upcoming mega pan India film and inspiring mass hysteria across the country with its promotions.

Amidst the ongoing promotions, Baahubali star Rana Daggubati hosted the rendezvous at his Mumbai house with the superstars of the film. They exchange their thoughts about films, friendship and more. During the chat, the filmmaker also revealed whether the film is based on real events.

In the past, the film RRR courted controversy over misrepresenting the facts of freedom fighters Komaram Bheem (played Jr NTR) depicted as a Muslim wearing a skull cap and soorma. Several politicians also condemned the filmmaker regarding the same. Addressing the controversy, Rana Daggubati asked the maverick filmmaker whether the film’s story, which is set during British India and the revolt, is true or fictional?

SS Rajamouli said, “It’s completely fictional. It is based on the spirit of the legendary freedom fighters. When I looked at the timelines are so similar, the coincidences are mind-blowing. Born around the same time left their homes around the same time. Came back around the same time. No one knows what happened between the two-three years of their life. I thought here’s the chance that I can explore. I always like to bring two different superpowers, two different eras, two different storylines. I loved the idea of bringing the two characters and fantasizing about them.”

The filmmaker, who has a penchant for telling larger-than-life stories, has worked with Ram Charan and NTR Jr. in the past in his earlier filmmaking days. When asked about how the RRR actors have evolved, Rajamouli says, “Even when he (NTR Jr) was born, he was a bundle of talent. I think in the beginning probably he was too energetic and he was giving everything for everyone and acting doesn’t work like that. You should know when to step on the pedal and take your foot off the pedal. Everything was on full throttle and he didn’t know how to select his stories. He’s much more mature. He knows how to judge stories, he knows how to select stories. He knows when to go full steam and when to step back. He understands all that. That’s the difference.”

Talking about Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli says, “He has loads of talent, he had absolutely no idea about how things work in the beginning. He slowly understood. His approach has been completely different now. He has learnt to trust his instincts more. He learnt to keep his mind free of his own thoughts and interpretations and feelings. He somehow makes himself free of everything when he comes to my shot. He says that I’m a complete white paper, you write whatever you want.”

Rana Daggubati observed that the filmmaker has pushed the bar for action and his larger-than-life brand of cinema. To this, the filmmaker says, “I have hundreds of emotions running through my mind and I can’t keep all of them. I search through my emotions. Suppose, there is a shot where he is shouting at the tiger. There are thousands of sequences, but why I reach that point is that I go through the emotion. It might look heroic that he’s shouting at the tiger, but you observe closely, there’s so much angst, frustration, so much revolt inside the shout. I’m very particular about that. I’m very particular about how he shouts when he starts opening his eyes and he starts going into the shout and reaches its crescendo. He’s such a talent that he can give me what I want in one or two takes. I’m very particular about hitting those right notes that come from chasing the emotion. Chase the emotions and visual will follow.”

