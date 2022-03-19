Telugu movies have lately been gaining a lot of attention across the country, effortlessly reflecting on the box office numbers as well. After the success of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise, Prabhas starrer Radhe Shyam came with a set of high expectations but the film has been receiving mixed reviews ever since it hit the theatres. In a recent interaction with a media outlet, the female lead of this new release, Pooja Hegde, opened up on the negative response to her film and her perspective on it.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Radhe Shyam is a romantic-drama film which hit the theatres on March 11, 2022. It has been written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and stars Baahubali star Prabhas in the lead role. Despite the actor’s mass appeal, a section of the audience is quite unimpressed with this film, criticising him for taking up the role in the first place. The story of this movie is set in 1970s Europe and revolves around the concept of love and destiny.

Advertisement

In a recent interaction with Pinkvilla, Pooja Hegde explained her stance on the mixed reviews that Radhe Shyam has been receiving. “See every film has its own destiny, I strongly believe that. Sometimes you watch a film and you’re like ‘oh, it’s an okay film’, but the box-office does really well. Then sometimes there are films that didn’t do well at the box-office, but then when you watch it, you are like, ‘pata nahi yaar kyun nahi chali yeh picture. It’s quite good.’ So I feel every film has its destiny at the box-office.”, the actor said.

Further stressing on the positive part and how her character Prerna is being received, Pooja Hegde said, “What I was happy about is people were appreciating me in the film. Besides saying that Pooja Hegde looks beautiful, they were also talking about my performance, how I have really improved as an actor, about how my emotional scenes were really good and that made me very happy. People were coming out of the theatre and Prerana stayed with them, my character, that was like a high of a different level. You know when you put four years of your life into making a film, you put your heart, your soul, and it gets appreciated, you feel really good.”

Tune in to Koimoi for more on the South films

Must Read: The Kashmir Files VS Bachchhan Paandey In A Screen Count War: TKF Leaves Akshay Kumar’s Film Behind By 1000 Screens

Be a part of our community to get the latest Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube