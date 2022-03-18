Till about Monday, it seemed that Jhund was well on course to go past the Badhaai Do lifetime of 20.62 crores. After all, it had done some kind of fair business over the second weekend and hence a bit of a stability in couple of weeks to follow would have at least made it go further than the Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar starrer.

Advertisement

However, this was also the time when the mayhem called The Kashmir Files started. There was ‘toofaan’ all around as collections for the Vivek Agnihotri not just ended up hitting the double digit mark but continued to rise more and more right till Thursday. The impact was of course felt by all the films in the running and something as small as Jhund was also impacted.

Advertisement

The film couldn’t connect much from there till Thursday and as a result the two week total stands at 17.25 crores*. What seemed like a cakewalk towards the 20 crores mark will now require some luck going in the film’s favour since there is so much more choice available for audiences, notably The Kashmir Files and then the new release Bachchhan Paandey. Moreover, between the two films, majority of screens have already been occupied.

Jhund is a box office underperformer and it would be interesting to see if its OTT response turns out to be better than Amitabh Bachchan’s last release, Gulabo Sitabo.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Must Read: BTS Plays Holi In A Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Style, Smash Each Other With Water Balloons

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube