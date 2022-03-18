The Kashmir Files is enjoying a tremendous run at the box office, and we have seen weekdays’ myths getting broken each day. Such trending hasn’t been witnessed in the multiplex era of Bollywood with the film making almost 400% profit in just one week run.

TKF has completed its earth-shattering week 1. After the biggest day of all, Wednesday, the numbers remained fantastic on Thursday as 18.05 crores came in. The grand total now stands at a whopping 97.30 crores. To leave you all stunned, let us inform you that the film reportedly carries an investment of just 20 crores.

With a making cost of 20 crores, TKF is already in a huge profit zone. Going by the calculations, TKF has earned a profit of 77.30 crores till now. If we convert it into a percentage, it’s a monstrous 386.50%. Isn’t that insane!

The Kashmir Files will cross Allu Arjun’s Pushpa (Hindi) today by surpassing its 430% ROI. Click here to have a look at Bollywood Profitable Films of 2022.

Helmed by Vivek Agnihotri, TKF stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Chinmay Mandlekar and others.

Meanwhile, recently well-known south Indian actress Pranitha Subhash urged her followers on social media to watch The Kashmir Files, which is based on the true stories of Kashmiri Pandits who were forced to leave their homeland.

On Instagram, the actress, who is best known in Tamil cinema for her performance in the Karthi-starrer ‘Saguni’, said, “This had to be a post. ‘Kashmir files’ is a must-watch for every Indian citizen to learn the heart-wrenching truth of what the Kashmiri pandits went through 30 years ago. My husband and I were left teary-eyed at the end of the movie. Please do watch if you haven’t already.”

