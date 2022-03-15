The Kashmir Files box office is soon going to be a case study for those who claim you need to put money to attract money. Yes, the Vivek Agnihotri directorial comes with emotional baggage but that’s what makes this film a perfect magnet to attract the viewers.

The Kashmir Files tells a story in a way many would love to hear it and that’s the basic it clears better than films made at monumental budget (Radhe ahem… Shyam). Let’s take a look at how this film has become a profitable venture in just 4 days of its release.

The first thing to note is how Vivek Agnihotri has restricted the film’s budget to a certain point that it was set to become a box office hit from day 1. Made at a very generous cost of 20 crores, The Kashmir Files has already collected 42.20 crores at the box office.

Here’s how we calculate Profit Percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

Rank Cost Lifetime ROI ROI % Verdict 1. The Kashmir Files 20 cr 60.20 cr 40.20 cr 201* Super-Hit

Going by the above formula, The Kashmir Files’ return on investment should anywhere be around 22.20 crores. If we turn that into a percentage, the ROI% currently stands at 111% which is, even more, special because it’s just been 4 days since the film has released. Currently, we’ve 2 films on the list of Most Profitable Movies of 2022 naming Spider-Man: No Way Home with 182.66% ROI and Allu Arjun’s monster hit Pushpa with the profit percentage of 430%.

If we create a hypothetical situation, The Kashmir Files need to collect 107 crores to surpass Allu Arjun’s Pushpa (current standing) and become the most profitable film. It would be interesting to see how far The Kashmir Files could go to push the ROI% further. What do you guys think? Do share your thoughts in the comments section below.

That apart, The Kashmir Files makers are over the moon as they received a congratulatory call from the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, who has lauded their courage. Vivek Agnihotri along with producer Abhishek Agarwal and actress Pallavi Joshi were felicitated by the PM.

