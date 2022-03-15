Shatrughan Sinha was a superstar of his time. The 76-year-old has been a part of the Hindi film industry for over 5 decades and has done some tremendous work in Bollywood. The actor is so brutally honest and always try and keep it transparent with his fans. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when he confessed to cheating on his wife, Poonam Sinha not once but twice. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Shatrughan married Poonam in 1980 and share three children together named Sonakshi Sinha, Luv Sinha and Kush Sinha. Poonam was also an actress and model before she got married to the actor and back in 2016 when Shatrughan appeared at Jaipur Literature Festival, he confessed to cheating on his wife.

Shatrughan Sinha was in conversation with Shashi Tharoor who happens to be a popular Congress leader and said, “I cheated on my wife, but only once, when I was caught red-handed.”

Shatrughan Singa continued and said, “My wife warned me and asked me to promise never to do it again. ‘Being a good husband, you won’t repeat it ever again’, she said. And being a very good husband, I didn’t let my wife know after that,” leaving the audiences in splits.

When asked if there’s any Bollywood actress in particular that he wanted to marry, the Dostana actor said, “Before marriage, the problem with me was not, ‘Who should I marry, but who should I not marry’.”

Later, Shashi Tharoor tried to dodge a question asked to him and pulling his leg, Sinha said, “This is where Congress needs to learn.”

What are your thoughts on Shatrughan Sinha confessing about cheating on his wife Poonam Sinha? Tell us in the comments below.

