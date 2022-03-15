The Kashmir Files is truly unstoppable at the box office. After starting the journey at 3.55 crores, the film went on to put a monstrous number on its first Monday. It has recorded the best Monday for Bollywood post-pandemic. Below is all you need to know.

How often do we see a film opened across 500 screens getting a count of 2000 just after two days of its release? You don’t remember, right? Yes, such kind of demand is being seen for last Friday’s release, The Kashmir Files. What’s exciting is that Monday numbers are on similar levels to Sunday.

On the first Monday i.e. day 4, The Kashmir Files made 15.05 crores at the box office. It’s really huge when compared with Sunday’s 15.10 crores. Hitting double-digit in itself is a huge achievement, but more than that, the film has recorded the highest Monday for Bollywood if post-pandemic releases are considered.

Before The Kashmir Files, it was Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi which had the highest Monday collection with 14.51 crores. TKF surpassed it comfortably. It has even surpassed Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi (8.19 crores) and Ranveer Singh’s 83 (7.29 crores).

Now, that’s sort of a huge feat and we expect a record for Tuesday too as reports are terrific from across the country for TKF.

Meanwhile, The Kashmir Files has taken the entire by storm and Goa CM is no exception. CM Pramod Sawant on Monday attended a special screening of the film amid allegations by Hindu groups that the management of a multi-complex had declared the film’s shows as houseful, despite seats being vacant in the auditorium located in South Goa.

Sawant was accompanied by his wife Sulakshana, other BJP officials as well as several members of the media at the special screening.

