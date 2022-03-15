After the Gangubai Kathiawadi fever, audience is now hooked to The Kashmir Files. The film made on a small budget is shouldered by Anupam Kher and despite minimal promotions, is rising and shining! But there were accusations that Kapil Sharma did not invite the cast for TKSS because there was no ‘commercial star’ in the team. Read below for what the actual truth is!

Advertisement

It all began when Vivek Agnihotri took to his Twitter and made several claims against The Kapil Sharma Show Team. He claimed that The Kashmir Files team wasn’t invited to the comedy show because of absence of any commercial star as the lead. Kapil even rubbished the rumour when a netizen questioned him to the same.

Advertisement

The tweet shared by Vivek Agnihotri had gone viral in no time. Several netizens were also irked because they wanted the subject of the movie to be spread as much as possible. A section of Twitterati even began trending #BoycottKapilSharmaShow.

Now, Anupam Kher in a conversation with Times Now has clarified all of these rumours against The Kapil Sharma Show. He shared, “I had received an invite to come on the show. I have visited there many times in the past. Ye film bari serious hai, I do not want to be a part of the show. But I have to say, Kapil does not have any malice towards us or towards the film.”

Reacting to the same, even Kapil Sharma thanked Anupam Kher for his clarification. He tweeted, “Thank you paji @AnupamPKher for clarifying all the false allegations against me और उन सब दोस्तों का भी शुक्रिया जिन्होंने बिना सच जाने मुझे इतनी मोहब्बत दी खुश रहिए, मुस्कुराते रहिये (and thank you to all the friends who supported and loved me even without knowing the truth, keep smiling) #thekapilsharmashow #Isupportmyself.”

Thank you paji ⁦⁦@AnupamPKher⁩ for clarifying all the false allegations against me ❤️🙏 और उन सब दोस्तों का भी शुक्रिया जिन्होंने बिना सच जाने मुझे इतनी मोहब्बत दी 😃 खुश रहिए, मुस्कुराते रहिये 🙏 #thekapilsharmashow #Isupportmyself 🤗 pic.twitter.com/hMxiIy9W8x — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) March 14, 2022

Well, now that everything is out in the open, let’s hope this marks an end to The Kapil Sharma Show facing backlash.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Entertainment updates!

Must Read: The Kashmir Files Was Possible Because Of BJP Says Anupam Kher, Director States “Our Focus Wasn’t To Show It To Indians”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube