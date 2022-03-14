If there’s one Bollywood actor whose fan following is crazy and have fans all across the world is Shah Rukh Khan. From the US to the UK to the United Arab Emirates, SRK’s charm knows no bounds and in the latest video that is doing the rounds on social media, the actor met his die-hard fans and netizens are reacting to it. Scroll below to watch how graciously the superstar acknowledged a selfie with his young fans winning the internet.

A university student has shared the video of the Pathaan actor where he’s all dressed up in formals and donning a black tuxedo and accessorised his look with sunglasses and extended his hand to shake with her female fans. Excited fans recorded a video with the superstar which is now going viral on social media.

Take a look at Shah Rukh Khan’s video here:

What someone else is ‘living our dream’ looks like! Haha.

Reacting to Shah Rukh Khan’s video, a user on Instagram commented, “😢😢 koi hmko bhi mila do srk se 😢😢” Another user commented, “OMG this gave me a heart attack !!!!!❤️❤️” A third user commented, “When your dream remains dream other fellow human is fast and fulfill ur dream as his dream 😢🤧🥲” A fourth user commented, “Haha. We guys also love and adore him. Such a gentleman, charmer and a kind being. King khan.❤️❤️” A fifth user commented, “This girl is putting an end to this trend. MIC DROP!!!!! ❤️❤️😍😍”

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor recently announced his most awaited upcoming release ‘Pathaan’ opposite Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

Shah Rukh Khan will be returning to the silver screen after a sabbatical of four years and Pathaan releases next year which makes it a wait of five years in total.

What are your thoughts on his video with female fans? Tell us in the comments below.

