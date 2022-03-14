It’s been over two weeks since Russia invaded Ukraine and started a war. Reportedly, millions of people have fled from Ukraine and thousands of Ukrainian forces have been killed by the Russian army. Amid the ongoing war, Shah Rukh Khan’s old video that sees him talking about the war has been doing the rounds of social media.

SRK often made headlines for his wise and witty comments on anything and everything. Read to know what he’s saying in this old video.

In this viral throwback video, Shah Rukh Khan is seen saying that there’s a lot of futility in the war as nobody knows when the war is going to end. In the throwback video, the Dilwale actor is heard saying, “Only the dead have seen the end of the war. Nobody knows when a war is going to end. It only ends for the guys who have died. So there is a lot of futility in war. There is a lot of sadness in war. There’s a lot of loneliness in war. And whatever the reasons anyone gives for it, good, bad, ugly, revenge, nice strong, need of the hour – the fact is that war is not nice. War is not an alternative to peace and goodness. War is not an alternative to love, discussion, talks or even tiffs. War is not something that anyone should go in for.”

Well, fans can’t help but relate with Shah Rukh Khan. Nodding in agreement with SRK, a user wrote, “We all need to listen to what he says ! In today’s time it’s really important to have this kind of mindset…. Why everyone is drowned in greed of power?? Humanity is loosing it’s presence :(“

Another user said, “One of my favourite clip with such a powerful message. People should stand for peace not for war coz in war our lives will be doomed there will be nothing to live for …..” A netizens went on to write, “This sums up all the reasons why we love Shah Rukh Khan so dearly Respect to you and your humanity. Thank you too dear @srk1000faces. Shows your beautiful heart too.”

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Siddhart Anand’s Pathaan. Co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, Pathaan’s makers recently dropped the first look teaser on social media and it took social media by storm. SRK, John, Deepika Padukone are currently in Spain shooting for the film. The superstar will also be seen in Atlee.

