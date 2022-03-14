Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding has become the most anticipated wedding of Bollywood. For the past few years, rumours around lovebirds’ weddings have been making headlines. While the duo has neither confirmed nor denied their marriage speculations, it was last year on RK’s birthday when she made their relationship official on Twitter.

Now here’s unusual but exciting news for all the Ranbir Alia fans. Read on

Recently a user posted took to Reddit to leak some details from their wedding. The user claims that his uncle has been finalised to shoot Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding. If these claims are believed to be true then Ranbir and Alia have zeroed down on April and finalised 22-24 for the wedding celebrations. Making it a destination wedding, Ranbir and Alia will have finalised Shimla. It is also being said that they have even booked the hotel.

Commenting on the Reddit post, a user wrote, “I thought ranbir and Alia will get married on 8 th august making it 8 but if this is true. Good for them. This is going to be huge.” Another said, “I’ve noted both are looking extremely happy lately so good for them! Hope it’s true after the endless speculation the last few years.” Confirming the same a user wrote, “Guys oberoi hotel wildflower in shimla is SOLD OUT on april 21&22”.

A Reddit user called the hotel to check for dates, “Will Check if dates are available in shimla for 22 in 5 star hotel and come back. Edit : Oberoi is a bit sketchy they have 1 room available depending on dates. Orchid shimla is sold out from 20-22. Op said 22 april so i rechecked all are available 5 star. Edit : i fucked up. So there are two hotel in shimla of oberois i saw the cecil one. The wildflower hall is sold out for 21 & 22 april.”

Earlier giving an update on Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding, a source had revealed to ETimes, “One really does not know why the dates are going back and forth when it comes to Alia and Ranbir getting married. As for the renovation of Krishna Raj in Mumbai’s Pali Hill – their abode – it is far from ready; it might take at least 18 months more from today for it to be ready in all respects for one to move in and settle down.”

On the work front Alia Bhatt, who’s basking in the success of her last release, Gangubai Kathiawadi, has RRR, Brahmastra, Jee Le Zaraa, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahan in the pipeline. While RK will next be seen in Brahmastra and later in Luv Ranjan’s untitled next and Animal.

