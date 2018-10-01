RIP Krishna Raj Kapoor: Celebs Mourn The Death Of First Lady Of The Film Fraternity

For the Hindi movie world, Krishna Raj Kapoor, who died here on Monday aged 87, will always remain the First Lady of the Film Fraternity who personified grace, dignity and affection.

With Krishna Raj Kapoor’s death, the second generation of the influential clan ends. The clan started in the silent films era with Prithviraj Kapoor.

Bollywood celebrities like Aamir Khan, Amjad Ali Khan, Karan Johar and Manisha Koirala mourned the death of Kapoor family’s matriarch, the widow of the legendary Bollywood actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor.

Here’s what the celebrities expressed:

Anupam Kher: Deeply saddened… She was one of the most dignified and affectionate ladies that I met. May her soul rest in peace.

Amjad Ali Khan: Deepest condolences to the respected Kapoor family on the sad demise of the gracious Krishna Raj Kapoorji. May her soul rest in peace.

Aamir Khan: If Raj Kapoor was an institution in filmmaking, Krishnaji was an institution in living life. A very sad loss to all of us. My love and warmth to Randhirji, Rishiji, Rajivji, Reema, Rituji and everyone in the family. We love you Krishnaji.

Karan Johar: The embodiment of grace of dignity, of elegance and of stength… Krishna aunty will always be the ‘First Lady of the Film Fraternity’. The most generous, kind and gentle person I have ever known with the most terrific sense of humour… Will miss you Krishna aunty.

Manisha Koirala: Till the end she was graceful! What a remarkable lady!

Satish Kaushik: Iron pillar of Kapoor family. Will always be remembered for her grace and dignified persona. May her soul RIP.

Soha Ali Khan: She was an incredible personality full of life and passion and with never a hair out of place! She will be missed greatly. My deepest condolences.

Raveena Tandon said “an era passes away” with Krishna Raj Kapoor’s demise.

Kunal Kemmu: Elegant, regal and loving – that’s how I remember Krishnaji from the few times that we met. She will be dearly missed.

Madhur Bhandarkar: My deepest condolences. May God give immense strength to whole family.

Saddened to hear the demise of #KrishnaRajKapoor ji my deepest condolences,

Farah Khan: The most beautiful lady of our industry passes away. My heart goes out to the entire family. Krishna Aunty may you rest in peace.

Tusshar Kapoor: RIP. A life most gracefully cherished and endured in equal measure!

Farah Khan Ali: Krishna Aunty you will be missed terribly. A remarkable woman who inspired one and all. Love you. May your soul RIP and deepest condolences to Rishi Kapoor and family.

Sophie Choudry: Deepest condolences to the Kapoor and Nanda family… Truly one of the most elegant, beautiful ladies ever. All my love and prayers. May her soul RIP.