Saif Ali Khan: As A Kid, I Was A Bit Rebellious & Unpredictable

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan says that as a child, he was a bit rebellious and unpredictable but now everything has settled well for him and he feels wiser and a little enlightened.

“There was a time as a kid, I was a bit rebellious and unpredictable. But now, everything has settled down so well and I feel wiser and a little enlightened. I think maybe it comes from the reading or thinking, or endless hours sitting around waiting for a shot and contemplating stuff.

“It has led to a certain amount of comfort and understanding and peace,” Saif said during an interview with CNN’s Anna Coren, read a statement.

The 48-year-old, during his appearance on “Talk Asia”, spoke about his 25-year old Bollywood career, exploring newer platforms like Netflix and raising his son Taimur in the media spotlight with his actress-wife Kareena Kapoor Khan.

“Our job is to keep him balanced. I think Indian parents like us, like my parents, have a slightly tough time trying to put good moral values and basic family values into kids who grow up with too much attention. And it is possible. So, we hope that he is going to grow up fine and we’re very conscious of it,” Saif said while talking about Taimur, who draws constant media attention.

Saif even spoke about his relationship with his late father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, and his thoughts on inter-faith marriage in today’s day and age.

Asked about his memories of his legendary cricketer father, Saif said: “I imagine very often you’ll find famous superstars who mean a lot of things to other people, sometimes mean less to their own children, because it’s hard to balance. But he was everything to us and he’s really one of the most ultimate people I have met.”

The “Talk Asia” episode with Saif will air on Wednesday and October 7.