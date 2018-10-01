Sui Dhaaga Box Office Collections: 36.60 Crores VS Opening Weekend Of Varun Dhawan’s Last 5 Films

Varun Dhawan is continuing his winning streak at box-office with latest outing Sui Dhaaga. His last movie October worked well at the box office for its genre. Being a word-of-mouth dependent film, it was never expected to open with huge numbers. With good reviews and mouth publicity pouring in, further expected growth was seen over weekend thus posting a healthy total.

After taking an opening of 8.30 crores, the collections of Sui Dhaaga saw rise with 12.25 crores coming in on Saturday. Footfalls further increased on Sunday with a collection of 16.05 crores, making a sum of 36.60 crores in three-day weekend and thus giving a reason to smile for all those involved.

Talking about actor’s successful record at box office, let’s take a look at the performances of his last five films over the weekend:

Shoojit Sircar’s October released earlier this year, collected 20.25 crores during weekend and declared as an average affair. Judwaa 2 (2017) performed phenomenally well at ticket-windows with making 59.25 crores during weekend. Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017) which is a sequel to Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, made weekend collections of 43.05 crores and was a super-hit. Dishoom (2016), action-thriller, performed decently with making 37.32 crores in its weekend. Dilwale (2015) was an action-comedy and amongst the most-awaited of the year, clashed with Bajirao Mastani. Even with a clash it collected huge 65.09 crores during extended weekend and still remains highest for Varun Dhawan.

With holiday on Tuesday (Gandhi Jayanti), it will be interesting to see how his latest release performs and makes most of it by bringing enough footfalls.