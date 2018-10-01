Stree Box Office Collections: Surpasses Alia Bhatt’s Raazi!

Stree Box Office Collections: Actress Shraddha Kapoor’s recently released Stree has surpassed Alia Bhatt’s Raazi which was one of the highest grosser of Bollywood in 2018.

While both the film boast of central women characters, Stree and Raazi also showcase yet another similarity with talented male actors.

Stree has been the talk of the town ever since it’s teaser came out and the actress’ film is unstoppable at the box office.

Only a month after it’s release, Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree had overpowered Alia Bhatt’s starrer Raazi‘s lifetime Indian Box Office Collection.

The lifetime collection of Alia Bhatt’s Raazi is 123.70 crores at the Indian Box Office and Sharrdah Kapoor’s Stree has broke the record as it has collected 125.57 crores at the box office and these numbers at the box office are of the 5th weekend of the film.

Both, Stree and Raazi have strong female characters played by the commercially viable actresses Shraddha Kapoor and Alia Bhatt respectively, while talented actors like Rajkummar Rao and Vicky Kaushal are seen supporting the titular characters.

The male leads Rajkummar Rao and Vicky Kaushal have been receiving immense appreciation from the audience owing to their remarkable performances.

While the young ladies set the cash registers ringing at the box office, the actresses also set a feather in Rajkummar Rao and Vicky Kaushal’s careers delivering strong box office numbers.

Both the films rest on strong female-driven stories driving the film. On one hand, Stree effectively implies respect for women in the society, while Raazi showcases women power in the field of Indian intelligence.