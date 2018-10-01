Aashiq Banaya Aapne fame Tanushree Dutta is currently the hottest topic for media. Her allegations on Nana Patekar for sexual harassment shocked everyone, including film industry and commoners as well. While, social media users mostly backed her for showing courage against the exploitation, B-Town celebs seemed to be divided into two camps. Stars like Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan evaded the topic, when asked about their opinion. As the issue is getting more prominent, various rumours and gossips are getting viral.

As per Tanushree, when Nana misbehaved on the sets of Horn Ok Pleassss, she refused and left the sets and then frustrated actor called the workers of his friend’s (Raj Thackeray) political party (Maharastra Navnirman Sena) to intimidate her by attacking car and sets.

The chaos did take place but the reason is still not cleared. Recently, a video spread viral across social media platforms in which Tanushree is seen sitting inside the car and some people are attacking vehicle and deflating tire. The video is labelled as an incident that took place on movie sets, about which the actress mentioned in allegations.

Now, some different side of story is coming to lights about video. As in footage, it is seen that one person with camera is attacking the glasses of car. As revealed by person who knows cameraman, video is related to different incident and the incident mentioned by Tanushree is different. As per him, Tanushree’s make-up and hair dresser abused the female reporter of Sahara news channel which sparked heated moment between media personnels and her staff.

Here’s what he exactly quoted, “This footage has no connection with Nana Patekar case. This footage is from another case, jahan Tanushree Dutta ki make-Up & hair Dresser ne Sahara ki ek reporter (Tejal Mehta) ko gaaliyan di thi, aur kuch logon ne Camera tod diya tha. Pawan Bhardwaj was the camera person, Uske baad ye sab jhagda hua. Even u can see the boom mic and camera too. (I was with Sahara i know very well). Even I was there at the song sequence shoot of Horn Ok Please Mr. Shahid was the PR of that shoot. Both dates are different.”