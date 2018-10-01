Box Office Collections: Sui Dhaaga Set To Be A HIT, Pataakha Struggles!

Sui Dhaaga – Made In India has emerged as a good success story at the Box Office. The film enjoyed a weekend of 36.60 crores and what truly matters is the fact that Sunday collections turned out to be almost double of Friday numbers, which is terrific trending.

There is further momentum that the film would enjoy since today, evening and night shows would be quite good as well and then real big numbers would come in tomorrow due to Gandhi Jayanti. It won’t be surprising if today the collections come close to the 7 crore mark.

Director Sharat Katariya has earlier collaborated with YRF on Dum Laga Ke Haisha and that film was a hit at 31 crores lifetime. That number has been comfortably surpassed by the Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma starrer in three days flat and so much more is yet to come. One can’t put a lifetime number on the film as yet since there is a holiday falling right in the middle of the week and hence the trending would be on a different tangent right till Thursday. The real picture would be known only in the second weekend after the arrival of new releases but till then the film would have already done enough to be assured of a Hit tag at the least.

As for Pataakha, the film did grow over the weekend but then by and large the collections were on the lower side. With 4.05 crores in its kitty so far, the film would need some real good hold right through the weekdays and that too in excess of 1 crore per day at an average so that it can be assured of some decent showcasing in the second week.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources